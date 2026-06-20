Worthington Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Worthington Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,642 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Amphenol accounts for 1.8% of Worthington Financial Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,946 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,434 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock worth $18,709,350 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:APH opened at $164.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $92.98 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $178.07.

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Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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