WP Advisors LLC Sells 7,610 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

WP Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,480 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 7,610 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.5% of WP Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WP Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $42,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after purchasing an additional 214,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $302.25 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $267.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.10. The company has a market cap of $4.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.46 and a 12-month high of $303.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

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Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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