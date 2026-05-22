Wrapmanager Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,490 Intel Corporation $INTC

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,490 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tensor Edge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $38,745,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 38,150 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in Intel by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,537 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KGI Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Intel from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.52.

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Intel Stock Down 0.4%

INTC opened at $118.50 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.31. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $132.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.13 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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