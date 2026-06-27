WT Wealth Management Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,373 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after acquiring an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $263.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $166.22 and a one year high of $303.80. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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