Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,417 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $133,816,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of W.W. Grainger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at $6,303,024,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,127,000. Amundi increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 363,308 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $494,244,000 after acquiring an additional 70,451 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth $407,051,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 147,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $373,728,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.48, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,337,949.68. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonny LeRoy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.63, for a total transaction of $150,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,186,278.02. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $1,398.08 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $932.22 and a 52-week high of $1,521.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,349.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,266.28.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.68 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 48.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 47.58 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $2.49 dividend. This represents a $9.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. W.W. Grainger's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,250.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised W.W. Grainger from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,375.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,367.46.

View Our Latest Report on GWW

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, founded in Chicago in 1927, is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operating supplies. The company provides products such as safety equipment, tools, fasteners, electrical and plumbing supplies, material-handling equipment, and cleaning products. Grainger serves businesses, government agencies and other organizations through sales representatives, distribution centers, catalogs and digital platforms. Its operations include a high-touch distribution business in North America and online businesses serving customers in markets including the United States and Japan.

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