Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 14,440.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,824 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 751,619 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.00% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $57,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $79.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $69.21 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.22.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 19,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $1,506,582.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 27,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,123,824.08. This represents a 41.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $522,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,830.04. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WH. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

See Also

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