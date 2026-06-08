Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,576 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 28,192 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $20,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $81.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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