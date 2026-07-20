Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,068 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WH opened at $76.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $81.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $69.21 and a 52 week high of $92.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 69.44%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $98.09.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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