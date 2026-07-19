Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,844 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.38% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $22,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,205,818 shares of the company's stock worth $620,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,892 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,188,239 shares of the company's stock worth $392,024,000 after purchasing an additional 583,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,462,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,872,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,044,000 after purchasing an additional 944,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 14,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,562,843 shares of the company's stock worth $193,648,000 after buying an additional 2,544,921 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 18,516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,495,907.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,297,803.32. This trade represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $69.21 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.97 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $98.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $98.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WH

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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