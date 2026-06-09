Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,797 shares of the company's stock after selling 684,668 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.42% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $80,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 636 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.27.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.49 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $69.21 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $82.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 69.44% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.620-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc NYSE: WH is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company's centralized services and support.

The company's brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

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