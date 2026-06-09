X Square Capital LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Ondas worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Ondas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 86,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Ondas from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ondas

Ondas Stock Down 1.2%

ONDS stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 257.50 and a beta of 2.60. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.10.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This trade represents a 39.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 295,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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