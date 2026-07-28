Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL is Electron Capital Partners LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,768 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 6.0% of Electron Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Electron Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Xcel Energy worth $152,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 48,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.34. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.5925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

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