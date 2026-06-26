Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,166 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,396 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial accounts for approximately 2.7% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $204.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.03. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Trending Headlines about Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One’s stock is benefiting from the broader bank rally after the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test showed large U.S. banks remained above minimum capital requirements, supporting confidence in capital returns such as dividends and buybacks.

Capital One’s stock is benefiting from the broader bank rally after the Federal Reserve’s 2026 stress test showed large U.S. banks remained above minimum capital requirements, supporting confidence in capital returns such as dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Capital One disclosed its company-run stress test results and said it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 21, followed by a conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming catalysts and the company’s capital position.

Capital One disclosed its company-run stress test results and said it will release second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 21, followed by a conference call, keeping investors focused on upcoming catalysts and the company’s capital position. Neutral Sentiment: Capital One also announced a $3 million, three-year partnership in Canada with Junior Achievement focused on youth financial literacy; this is positive for brand and community relations, but likely not a major stock driver.

Capital One also announced a $3 million, three-year partnership in Canada with Junior Achievement focused on youth financial literacy; this is positive for brand and community relations, but likely not a major stock driver. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary cited a “regulatory overhang” and recent insider selling activity, which could temper sentiment, though these items appear less important than the stress-test-driven optimism.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $258.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,892.42. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here