Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 107.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,708 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Netflix by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 480.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 42 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Netflix from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $70.86 and a one year high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,568.80. The trade was a 31.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,721.80. The trade was a 98.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,349,019 shares of company stock valued at $123,105,721. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

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Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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