Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSLA opened at $379.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $405.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $403.07.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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