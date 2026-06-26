Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,812 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 7,956 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,522,860 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $969,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,516,177 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $172,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,914 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 96,476 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,677 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 291,158 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,125,000 after purchasing an additional 20,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $98.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business's 50-day moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.07. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Walt Disney's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Key Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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