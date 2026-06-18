Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $XHR Shares Sold by 683 Capital Management LLC

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 192,000 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,267,751 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 555,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,044,142 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $124,086,000 after buying an additional 273,876 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,704,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,104,000 after buying an additional 633,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,276,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,233,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $19.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 6.20%.The company had revenue of $295.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $291.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.860-2.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 120,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 250,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,263,685. The trade was a 32.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company's stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR - Free Report).

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