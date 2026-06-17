Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE Shares Sold by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc lessened its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE - Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,465,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 81,072 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 3.19% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $110,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,609,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 1,435,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,414,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $153,058,000 after buying an additional 233,466 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,025,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $62,600,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,976,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $79,359,000 after buying an additional 167,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $63,236.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,318.70. This represents a 44.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,973.44. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XENE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $77.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XENE

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $63.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.17). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

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