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XML Financial LLC Has $11.69 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
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Key Points

  • XML Financial LLC increased its NVIDIA stake by 4.5% in the first quarter, buying 2,864 additional shares and bringing its total to 67,023 shares valued at about $11.69 million.
  • NVIDIA reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.87 and revenue of $81.61 billion, both ahead of expectations, while revenue jumped 85.2% year over year.
  • The company also announced a massive $80 billion share buyback and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.25 per share, even as insiders sold shares and analysts maintained a generally bullish outlook with a consensus Buy rating.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NVIDIA.

XML Financial LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,023 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.9% of XML Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. XML Financial LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $591,086,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares during the period. PMG Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,150,000. Storen Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seaport Research Partners boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6%

NVDA stock opened at $192.53 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $151.49 and a one year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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