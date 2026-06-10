XML Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

More Broadcom News

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s AI franchise remains a key support for the bull case, with fresh coverage highlighting its $35 billion AI infrastructure push and the new Apollo/Blackstone-backed platform tied to Anthropic’s expansion. Reuters article

Broadcom’s AI franchise remains a key support for the bull case, with fresh coverage highlighting its $35 billion AI infrastructure push and the new Apollo/Blackstone-backed platform tied to Anthropic’s expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with JPMorgan reportedly raising its price target and other firms reiterating buy ratings, arguing the recent selloff may have been overdone relative to Broadcom’s earnings growth and cash flow strength. TheStreet article

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with JPMorgan reportedly raising its price target and other firms reiterating buy ratings, arguing the recent selloff may have been overdone relative to Broadcom’s earnings growth and cash flow strength. Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s latest quarterly results and guidance were described as solid, with commentary noting strong AI-driven revenue growth and continued EPS beats, which supports the long-term investment case despite the pullback. Yahoo Finance article

Broadcom’s latest quarterly results and guidance were described as solid, with commentary noting strong AI-driven revenue growth and continued EPS beats, which supports the long-term investment case despite the pullback. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles argued the post-earnings drop created a buying opportunity, with bullish takes emphasizing Broadcom’s free cash flow, margin profile, and AI exposure. Seeking Alpha article

Multiple articles argued the post-earnings drop created a buying opportunity, with bullish takes emphasizing Broadcom’s free cash flow, margin profile, and AI exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom continues to attract investor attention and remains widely followed by analysts, but some coverage is largely commentary rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Zacks article

Broadcom continues to attract investor attention and remains widely followed by analysts, but some coverage is largely commentary rather than a new company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that Broadcom’s CEO comments and strategic pivot may be making some AI backers uneasy, adding to worries that expectations for the company’s AI growth could be too high. Yahoo Finance article

Investors appear concerned that Broadcom’s CEO comments and strategic pivot may be making some AI backers uneasy, adding to worries that expectations for the company’s AI growth could be too high. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor weakness and a rotation out of high-growth tech have also pressured AVGO, with several headlines pointing to a sector-wide correction and rising short interest in chip names. CNBC article

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.31, for a total value of $358,310.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,592,045.12. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. UBS Group set a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $575.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $392.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.40 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $399.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here