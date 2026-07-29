Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Acquired by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,624 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 127,637 shares during the quarter. Xometry accounts for 2.8% of Sylebra Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned 1.03% of Xometry worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 21.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,770 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Xometry during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Xometry by 759.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,694 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 85,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald purchased 47,058 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,930.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,686,390. This trade represents a 582.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 2,392 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $223,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 179,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,711,130.99. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock worth $7,124,340 in the last 90 days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Xometry in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Xometry from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $84.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $82.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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