Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Stock Position Lifted by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR - Free Report) by 115.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,987 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 1.64% of Xometry worth $50,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 5.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,669 shares of the company's stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $692,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,054 shares of the company's stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 26.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,682 shares of the company's stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 476.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,390 shares of the company's stock worth $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 197,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.31% of the company's stock.

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Xometry Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.55. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $205.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.46 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The company's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $198,607.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 64,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,365.76. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $119,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 184,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,704,637.87. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,991 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,598. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Xometry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Xometry from $65.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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