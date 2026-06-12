Xponance LLC Acquires 15,650 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Xponance LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,240 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $89.65 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $91.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $156.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

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About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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