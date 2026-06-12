Xponance LLC Acquires 2,909 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Xponance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT - Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,660 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $22,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company's stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 104,140 shares of the company's stock worth $45,552,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $509.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TT

Insider Activity

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 8,619 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,878,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,259,200. This represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 4,593 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,500. This trade represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $459.89 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $462.86 and its 200 day moving average is $432.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $348.06 and a fifty-two week high of $503.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 35.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Trane Technologies's payout ratio is 32.48%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies NYSE: TT is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

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