Xponance LLC Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,582 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $24,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,739,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 134,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,586,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 170,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $41,295,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 9,852 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $643,755.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,615. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $283.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF opened at $182.04 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $189.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 EPS. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Further Reading

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