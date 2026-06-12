Xponance LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $39,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at $53,718,294. This represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Chevron, signaling stronger earnings expectations and potentially better profit outlook for the company. Chevron analyst estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Chevron, signaling stronger earnings expectations and potentially better profit outlook for the company. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Chevron’s earnings power may remain solid over the next several years. Chevron analyst estimate update

Erste Group also increased its FY2027 EPS estimate, reinforcing the view that Chevron’s earnings power may remain solid over the next several years. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted Chevron’s Tengiz expansion, which is expected to lift output capacity and support cash flow, production growth, and shareholder returns through 2030. Tengiz expansion article

Analysts highlighted Chevron’s Tengiz expansion, which is expected to lift output capacity and support cash flow, production growth, and shareholder returns through 2030. Positive Sentiment: Chevron’s status as a high-yield dividend name and “dividend king” continues to attract income-focused investors, which can provide support during volatile energy markets. Dividend yield article

Chevron Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $185.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.00. The firm has a market cap of $370.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. Chevron Corporation has a twelve month low of $142.40 and a twelve month high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $205.70.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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