Xponance LLC Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Xponance LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,078 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $21,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 475,814 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,916,000 after purchasing an additional 36,195 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,583,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,734 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total transaction of $11,300,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. The trade was a 39.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research set a $270.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $264.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.50 and a 12-month high of $280.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Howmet Aerospace's payout ratio is 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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