Xponance LLC Buys 68,144 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Xponance LLC raised its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,535 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 68,144 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 0.5% of Xponance LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Xponance LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $60,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 450.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CocaCola by 548.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CocaCola alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This represents a 78.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock worth $69,831,810. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $84.04.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KO

Trending Headlines about CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could boost beverage demand, with Coca-Cola viewed as a direct beneficiary from higher consumer spending, event-related marketing, and increased volumes. Marriott, Flutter, Coca-Cola among stocks poised to gain from FIFA World Cup 2026

Investors are betting that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could boost beverage demand, with Coca-Cola viewed as a direct beneficiary from higher consumer spending, event-related marketing, and increased volumes. Positive Sentiment: Stock-specific coverage says Morgan Stanley now views Coca-Cola as its top beverage pick ahead of the World Cup, citing supportive business trends and long-term growth potential. KO Stock Extends Rally: Coca-Cola Is Morgan Stanley’s Top Beverage Bet Ahead Of FIFA World Cup

Stock-specific coverage says Morgan Stanley now views Coca-Cola as its top beverage pick ahead of the World Cup, citing supportive business trends and long-term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to lean constructive on KO, including a modest increase to FY2026 earnings estimates and a broader consensus Buy rating, which supports the stock’s valuation. CocaCola Company The) (NYSE: KO Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts

Analysts continue to lean constructive on KO, including a modest increase to FY2026 earnings estimates and a broader consensus Buy rating, which supports the stock’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, reinforcing the market’s optimistic tone around the shares.

Unusually heavy call-option buying suggests traders are positioning for more upside, reinforcing the market’s optimistic tone around the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Executive vice president Jennifer Mann sold 100,000 shares, but the trade was made under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and was tied to tax withholding on equity awards, making it less concerning for investors.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CocaCola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CocaCola wasn't on the list.

While CocaCola currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here