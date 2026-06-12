Xponance LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Xponance LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,355,000. First Long Island Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $14,198,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 238,101 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 31,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NEE opened at $84.89 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.26. The stock has a market cap of $177.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.20 and a 12 month high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is 63.36%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.20.

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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