Xponance LLC Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,875 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $30,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canopy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 184,063 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $267.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 4,963 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,465,176.86. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,235.74. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,143,898.47. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $152.73 and a one year high of $331.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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