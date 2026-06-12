Xponance LLC Has $28.97 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Xponance LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,431 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 61 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $546.39.

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S&P Global Stock Down 3.0%

S&P Global stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $381.61 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm's fifty day moving average is $424.96 and its 200 day moving average is $459.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's payout ratio is 24.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at $11,830,813.74. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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