Xponance LLC Has $29.15 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 3.6%

GILD stock opened at $125.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The business's fifty day moving average price is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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