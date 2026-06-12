Xponance LLC Has $35.47 Million Position in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Xponance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,378 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,856 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $35,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualcomm by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after acquiring an additional 647,076 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth $2,591,056,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $202.96 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.53. The stock has a market cap of $213.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.59. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualcomm news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. This trade represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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