Xponance LLC Has $42.48 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $42,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 131.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $4,958,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 138.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 24.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in AppLovin by 431.7% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppLovin alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.04, for a total transaction of $1,790,355.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,893,580.80. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

AppLovin Price Performance

APP stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average is $521.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AppLovin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AppLovin wasn't on the list.

While AppLovin currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here