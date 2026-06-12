Xponance LLC Has $42.48 Million Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Xponance LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,037 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $42,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AppLovin by 131.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $4,958,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 138.3% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin by 24.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,754,996,000 after purchasing an additional 487,492 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in AppLovin by 431.7% in the third quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 52,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 42,829 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AppLovin
In other news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.04, for a total transaction of $1,790,355.04. Following the transaction, the director owned 123,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,893,580.80. This represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.89, for a total transaction of $11,317,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 243,961 shares in the company, valued at $138,055,090.29. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
APP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $710.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $669.62.
Check Out Our Latest Report on APP
AppLovin Price Performance
APP stock opened at $478.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $480.70 and its 200-day moving average is $521.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $745.61.
AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The business's revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AppLovin News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AppLovin remains a strong growth story, with articles noting the stock has risen over the past month and analysts still expect robust EPS growth over the next several years. One report also highlighted an Oppenheimer note reaffirming confidence in the name, which can support bullish sentiment. AppLovin Corporation (APP) Up More Than 12% Over the Past Month, Here’s Why it is an Unstoppable Growth Stock
- Positive Sentiment: Broker commentary has continued to frame AppLovin as a “good investment,” suggesting Wall Street sentiment remains constructive overall, even though analysts’ optimism is often already reflected in the stock. AppLovin (APP) Is Considered a Good Investment by Brokers: Is That True?
- Neutral Sentiment: Several recent stories were more market-commentary focused than company-specific, including a note about growth stocks with high insider ownership and a discussion of broader market weakness affecting stock performance. These items may influence sentiment, but they do not point to a major fundamental change in AppLovin’s business. Insider Favorites: Top Growth Companies For June 2026 Five9 and AppLovin Shares Are Falling, What You Need To Know
- Negative Sentiment: One report said competition pressure hurt AppLovin in Q1, which could raise concerns about the sustainability of its growth momentum and intensify investor caution. Competition Pressure Hurt AppLovin (APP) in Q1
- Negative Sentiment: There was also insider selling reported, including a sale of 20,000 shares by Victoria Valenzuela, which can be interpreted as a mild headwind for sentiment. Victoria Valenzuela Sells 20,000 Shares of AppLovin NASDAQ: APP Stock
- Negative Sentiment: The latest session also saw APP fall while the broader market rose, suggesting investors are taking profits or rotating away from the stock despite its strong longer-term growth narrative. AppLovin (APP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
AppLovin Company Profile
(Free Report
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AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.
Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.
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