Xponance LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,645 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total transaction of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,492,157.40. The trade was a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,353,447.52. This trade represents a 6.50% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,377 shares of company stock worth $9,251,221. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $268.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $261.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.52. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12-month low of $210.84 and a 12-month high of $279.70.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. Union Pacific's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Union Pacific's payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $311.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $282.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Further Reading

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