Xponance LLC Purchases 6,502 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Xponance LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,233 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $35,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of McDonald's during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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McDonald's Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.02 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 1 year low of $271.85 and a 1 year high of $341.75. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's 50-day moving average is $289.83 and its 200 day moving average is $306.90.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised McDonald's from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus raised McDonald's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered McDonald's from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald's

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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