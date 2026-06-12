Xponance LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Xponance LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,846 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Xponance LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $24,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,485,294 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $6,401,847,000 after buying an additional 286,848 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $3,679,592,000 after buying an additional 533,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,900 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,224,752,000 after buying an additional 135,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,613,462 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $784,555,000 after buying an additional 89,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

Get Boeing alerts: Sign Up

Boeing Stock Up 5.8%

BA stock opened at $221.08 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $222.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.40. The company has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.77 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. The firm's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Boeing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Boeing wasn't on the list.

While Boeing currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here