XXEC Inc. Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

XXEC Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,749 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Teradyne accounts for 3.6% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $483.84 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.30.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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