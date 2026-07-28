Xylem Inc. $XYL Holdings Raised by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 4,058.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 390,245 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Xylem worth $47,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,402 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its position in Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 31,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moneco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneco Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.55. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 10.79%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. CLSA raised Xylem to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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