Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,526,725 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 18,759 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned about 2.27% of Xylem worth $660,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerome A. Peribere bought 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This represents a 4.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.09. The company had a trading volume of 465,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.29 and a 12-month high of $154.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Xylem from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xylem from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XYL

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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