Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,252 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 160,476 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of Xylem worth $83,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after acquiring an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $862,364,000 after acquiring an additional 151,754 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $750,075,000 after acquiring an additional 310,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $480,737,000 after acquiring an additional 51,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Mizuho set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.77.

Read Our Latest Report on Xylem

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,841.49. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Stock Down 3.2%

XYL opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.70. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.29 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also

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