Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,007,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 350,835 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.82% of Xylem worth $273,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Xylem

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere purchased 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $174.00 to $168.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Report on Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $107.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Xylem's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is 42.79%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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