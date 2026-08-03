Xylem Inc. $XYL Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,414 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 50,264 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Xylem were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,309.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 431,824 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $54,314,000 after purchasing an additional 413,904 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,012,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 608.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 32,990 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $117.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.29 and a 12 month high of $154.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total value of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,443.30. The trade was a 54.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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