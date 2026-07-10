Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 32,982 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 351.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 32,982 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $156,166,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 101.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,944,921 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $208,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,877 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,476,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 327.5% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,222,799 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $98,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,058,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $129,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE OHI opened at $48.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The stock's 50-day moving average is $46.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.03. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $35.70 and a one year high of $50.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors's revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio is 129.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OHI. UBS Group set a $47.00 price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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