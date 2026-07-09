Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 46,503 Shares of Robert Half Inc. $RHI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI - Free Report) by 137.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,446 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Robert Half worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,368 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Robert Half had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half's payout ratio is currently 181.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. William Blair upgraded Robert Half from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Robert Half from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Robert Half from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $31.75.

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Robert Half Profile

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest‐standing and best‐known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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