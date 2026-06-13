Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 87,997 Shares of Roku, Inc. $ROKU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU - Free Report) by 309.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,459 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,997 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Roku worth $12,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Roku by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Roku by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Roku during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Roku Stock Performance

ROKU stock opened at $143.66 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $148.88. The company's fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. Roku had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROKU

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 205,821 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,611,205.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,131 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,168,755. The trade was a 94.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $1,413,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,020,386.45. The trade was a 14.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,194 shares of company stock valued at $82,169,949. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc NASDAQ: ROKU is a technology company that develops and operates a proprietary streaming platform designed to deliver entertainment content to consumers via internet-connected devices and smart televisions. Since its inception in 2002 in California, Roku has focused on simplifying access to streaming services for viewers worldwide. The company's platform enables users to discover, access and manage a wide array of over-the-top content from major streaming services, free ad-supported channels and niche providers.

At the core of Roku's product lineup are a range of streaming players and sticks, which connect to televisions via HDMI and deliver the Roku OS experience.

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