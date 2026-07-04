Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,283 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $8,605,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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