Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,033 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $6,934,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after acquiring an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,454.38. The trade was a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. This trade represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE opened at $268.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $236.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.27 and a twelve month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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