Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 130,710 Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,715 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,575,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $406,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 475.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,838,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,786 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $224,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

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Axalta Coating Systems Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $34.66. The company's stock had a trading volume of 345,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,126. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Axalta Coating Systems's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.85.

View Our Latest Report on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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