Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 24,291 Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,291 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 27.1% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 572,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $75,864,000 after acquiring an additional 122,221 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,094,000. F m Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 70,857 shares of the bank's stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 27,013 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $59,287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,637 shares of the bank's stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,943. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $119.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.23 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WTFC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on WTFC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,014.88. The trade was a 13.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

See Also

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